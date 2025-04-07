When is the World’s Deadliest Creature Returning to Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is well into the spring season, and as such, I've been seeing many of my neighbors out and about doing yard work, walking the neighborhood streets and participating in a host of outdoor activities. I have been tackling my basement, getting it organized by removing junk I no longer use. Spring cleaning has kept my wife and me busy, to say the least.

These past few weekends have been rainy, so cleaning up the basement has been an ideal project, however, I want to get outside more and take advantage of the spring weather here in Massachusetts. One thing I'll want to do when going outside this spring and summer is to load up on bug repellent, as mosquito season will be returning to Massachusetts soon.

Mosquito season in Massachusetts and the Northeast runs from roughly April/May through October. For a tiny creature, these insects have been identified as the deadliest animals on Earth by BBC Science Focus Magazine:

Mosquitoes are the most dangerous animal in the world, killing 725,000 humans per year through spreading diseases such as malaria. Only female mosquitos bite, making them the most dangerous.

Mosquitoes can cause at least six potentially deadly diseases, including Malaria, West Nile Virus, Dengue, Zika, Yellow Fever, and Chikungunya.

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, including Boston, Springfield, Worcester, and throughout the state, you'll want to protect yourself from mosquitos by wearing long pants and long sleeves when outside for an extended time. Covering yourself in repellent with DEET is also a must during mosquito season. Spring, summer, and early fall can be fun, but being bitten by mosquitos can take the fun right out of it for you during those seasons.

