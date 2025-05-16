Worldwide Company Opens New U.S. Headquarters in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and, of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers, from book stores to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

In addition to retail businesses, Massachusetts is home to many of the country's largest corporate headquarters as well. Capital One, New Balance, Liberty Mutual, Reebok, iRobot, Bose, Converse, and the TJX Corporation (TJMaxx, Marshalls, Homegoods, etc), among others, all have their corporate headquarters in the Bay State.

Corporations often choose Massachusetts for their headquarters because of its strong business ecosystem and its access to a highly educated workforce. The state has been a long-time hub for innovation and industries like biotechnology, finance, and technology.

Lego Opens New Headquarters in Massachusetts

The building bricks company, Lego, has officially opened its new United States headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. Originally founded in Denmark, the company has been operating its stateside headquarters out of Endfield, Connecticut, since 1975. In 2023, Lego announced it would be moving to Boston after 50 years in it's previous home, citing the talented pool of potential employees, along with the company's desire to build relationships with the Massachusetts Insitute of Technology, Tufts University, the Boston Public Library, the Museum of Science, and the Children's Museum.

The new facility plans to be fully open by the end of 2026.