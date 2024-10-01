Bread is one of those necessities that is always on the shopping list. Throughout movies and television history, onscreen characters have said in scenes that they need to pick up milk, eggs, and bread. Bread is a staple of everyday life. In Massachusetts, we're blessed to have easy access to bread and locally-owned bakeries with some of the most delicious bread available.

Of course, not all bread is created equal. Some breads have high quality taste and nutrition while others get stale and moldy quickly. Plus some of these brands fall short of being a nutritious food source. While white bread is a popular choice among many Americans, there's no doubt that some brands aren't worth the money.

Which White Bread Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of 15 white bread brands to avoid. Today we look at the top three brands on the list. Two of these three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc. these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. The other brand was easily available to order online but at least on its home site has become unavailable. You may want to avoid these brands in favor of something more nutritious and flavorful.

Taking the #3 spot of worst white bread brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Wonder Classic White. Wonder Bread made the list because each two-slice serving of Wonder Bread Classic White has 140 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 180 milligrams of sodium. It also includes various artificial additives and preservatives. Am I eating bread or dessert? It's no wonder that Wonder Classic White made the list.

Sara Lee Classic White Bread lands in the #2 spot of worst white bread brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. Sara Lee is high up on the list because the bread is dry and sour and leaves an unpleasant aftertaste in the mouth due to artificial ingredients. Not to mention, each slice is a bit flimsy.

Amazon's Happy Belly White Round Top Bread is the worst white bread brand to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. Why? Well according to the review, the bread is dry, crumbly, and grows mold much faster than other white bread brands. Is it any surprise that the bread is currently unavailable on Amazon's website, I don't think so Tim. You can check out all 15 brands that made the list by going here.

