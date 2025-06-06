America’s Worst Chocolate Ice Cream Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts folks who love ice cream have a reason to eat more of the delicious treat this weekend, as June 7 is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. There are so many brands to choose from and so much to eat, how do you pick?

Of course, the worst and best ice cream brands are subjective. Two sites named the worst ice cream brands, and I love both of them. Daily Meal claims that Breyers is the worst store-bought chocolate ice cream, saying that " the ice cream has a watery, icy texture to it. It melts very quickly in the mouth, and the flavor feels flat. The chocolate in this ice cream tastes very basic and subtle."

The other site, The Takeout, claims that Springfield-born Friendly's is the worst chocolate ice cream brand, saying that "the flavor is so mild that it borders on indifferent, lacking the deep, rich cocoa intensity that makes great chocolate ice cream worth savoring. The watered-down chocolate flavor makes this ice cream seem more like a base for toppings than a standalone treat."

As you may expect, both sites had a different brand for the best chocolate ice cream. Daily Meal selected Umpqua, which isn't available in Massachusetts or the East Coast, for that matter. The Takout selected Alden's Organic Chocolate Chocolate Chip as the best ice cream brand. I haven't had either of these, but I have had Breyers and Friendly's, and I'm a fan of both. Plus, Friendly's and Breyers are both easy to find. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you can pick them up at your grocery store and enjoy them as part of National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

