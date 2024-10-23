Two Massachusetts Hospitals Receive Lowest Patient Safety Grade in the State

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Things like great schools, thriving job markets, and an overall high quality of life all lead to folks choosing Massachusetts as their home.

One of the main reasons the quality of life in Massachusetts consistently ranks so high is the overall health of its residents. From a multitude of options for outdoor recreation to gyms and fitness studios throughout the state, accessible to everyone, Massachusetts residents continue to be some of the healthiest in the country.

In addition to their general health, Massachusetts residents also rate their quality of healthcare as some of the best in the U.S. Recently U.S. News and World Reports ranked Massachusetts as the third best state in the country for healthcare, behind only Hawaii and Rhode Island, taking into consideration both quality and accessibility.

Recently, The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit focused on patient safety, took a look at hospitals across the use to determine some of the best, and worst facilities when it comes to patient safety.

What exactly does patient safety mean? In terms of Leapfrog's research, it pertains to "how hospitals and other healthcare organizations protect their patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections." The non-profit says, "While many hospitals are good at keeping their patients safe, some hospitals aren’t. Upwards of 250,000 people die every year from preventable errors in hospitals."

For Massachusetts, there is a ton of great news. 36 of the Massachusetts hospitals studied a grade of an A or B and not one single hospital received an F. However, two Massachusetts hospitals received the state's lowest grade of a D.

Two Massachusetts Hospitals Recieve a D in Patient Safety

Last year there was only one, but according to LeapFrog's reports, there are two Massachusetts hospitals that received a D in patient safety in 2024.

Harrington Memorial Hospital Received a D in Patient Safety - Spring 2024

According to Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, Massachusetts was named the state's lowest-ranked hospital in patient safety, receiving a D.

Bay State Medical Center Received a D in Patient Safety - Spring 2024

According to Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts was named the state's lowest-ranked hospital in patient safety, receiving a D.

Check out the full ranking of Massachusetts hospitals here.