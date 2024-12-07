Massachusetts Sells America’s Worst Peanut Butter Brand

For many Massachusetts folks peanut butter is a food that not only does the trick it is adored by many. Peanut butter tastes good, it's filling and (in some cases) healthy. Plus, eating peanut butter will give you a boost of energy. Know this though, not all peanut butter brands are created equal.

Get our free mobile app

While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our peanut butter of choice there are many peanut butter brands and types that are downright unhealthy.

Which Peanut Butter Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 13 worst peanut butter brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts but you may want to think twice and check labels before tossing any of these jars into your grocery cart.

A product of Walmart, Great Value Peanut Butter takes the #3 spot as the worst peanut butter brand to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. The peanut butter's appeal is that it tastes pretty good for how inexpensive it is but with ingredients consisting of

hydrogenated fats, added sugar, and salt, the inexpensive choice isn't always the best one.

Reese's peanut butter can pretty much be purchased anywhere in Massachusetts but lands in the #2 position of 24/7 Wall Street's worst peanut butter brands to avoid. The brand isn't much worse than Great Value but it still is worse as it contains additional ingredients including molasses and cornstarch that lower the nutritional value even more. I must admit that I loved this brand of peanut butter as a kid but I can honestly say I haven't consumed it in several years.

The worst peanut butter to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Goober. While this is a fun-looking jar the fun ends there. This peanut butter brand has many of the same problem ingredients as the previously mentioned brands but it also includes that one ingredient that really packs on the pounds; high fructose corn syrup. Plus, potassium sorbate is another questionable ingredient that may make you want to pass this one by the next time you go shopping. I'll admit that I have tried it but it ended there. I must say that I do love the graphics on the packaging.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker