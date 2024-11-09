Massachusetts has been known as a top state for raising families along with excellent career opportunities. With affluent, safe neighborhoods and access to some of the best education available, it's no surprise that many people want to make the Bay State their home.

But Massachusetts Has Some Areas Where Poverty Is Prevalent

Not all areas of Massachusetts have it so good. Many towns and cities throughout the Bay State contain residents who are struggling financially. 24/7 Wall St. reports in most of the country, including Massachusetts, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Massachusetts, 9.9% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

It's Not Just Economics That Are a Result of Poverty

As one can imagine the effects of poverty can play a role on people emotionally and symptoms of street and depression are a result of the economic troubles that many people in Massachusetts face.

2 Massachusetts Cities Have the Worst Poverty in the State

24/7 Wall St. released a list of areas in Massachusetts that suffer the worst from poverty. The site included factors such as poverty rate, median household income, 5-year average unemployment rate, adults with a bachelor's degree or higher, and population to complete the ranking list. Two Massachusetts cities top the list of the worst poverty in Massachusetts with rates over 20%.

Chelsea places second for the worst poverty in Massachusetts according to 24/7 Wall St.

Poverty rate: 21.4%

Median household income: $71,051

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%

Population: 39,890

Holyoke has the worst poverty in Massachusetts according to 24/7 Wall St.

Poverty rate: 26.0%

Median household income: $49,007

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%

Population: 38,210

Other areas with the worst poverty in Massachusetts include the following.

(3) Webster

(4) Southbridge Town

(5) Adams

(6) Greenfield

(7) Ware

(8) North Adams

(9) Raynham Center

(10) Garder

