3 Massachusetts Towns Have the Worst Poverty in the State

Massachusetts is full of areas with people who have the best of the best. For example, areas in and around Boston and Cape Cod offer some of the best colleges not only in the state but in the world. These areas also have the nicest neighborhoods and the best healthcare options in the state.

Not All Areas of Massachusetts are So Fortunate

Unfortunately, not all areas of Massachusetts are so well-off. There's quite a bit of poverty in the Bay State. Residents in these areas have a tough time making ends meet. In addition, many have been unemployed for several years as the job market in these areas isn't stellar. There's no doubt the pandemic exacerbated poverty in Massachusetts. Hopefully, there's a light at the end of the tunnel for these impoverished areas in the Bay State.

Which Massachusetts Towns Suffer From Poverty The Most?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of 21 towns that suffer the worst from poverty in Massachusetts. The site included factors such as poverty rate, median household income, 5-year average unemployment rate, adults with a bachelor's degree or higher, and population to complete the ranking list. Today we examine the top three.

Webster lands in third place for the worst poverty in Massachusetts according to 24/7 Wall St. We have included the statistics below.

Poverty rate: 18.0%

Median household income: $59,375

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.5%

Population: 12,264

Chelsea lands in second place for the worst poverty in Massachusetts according to 24/7 Wall St. We have included the statistics below.

Poverty rate: 21.4%

Median household income: $71,051

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%

Population: 39,890

Holyoke has the worst poverty in Massachusetts according to 24/7 Wall St. We have included the statistics below.

Poverty rate: 26.0%

Median household income: $49,007

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%

Population: 38,210

You can check out all 21 Massachusetts towns that made the list by going here.

