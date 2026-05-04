WWE Wrestling Event in Massachusetts Canceled?

A scheduled live WWE wrestling event in Massachusetts has been canceled.

Whether you're a hardcore or casual wrestling fan or if you have never been to a wrestling event in your life, you'll find that going to a live wrestling show is fun and exciting. There's something for everyone, including high-flying action, drama, over-the-top promos, colorful characters, and stunning moves. Wrestling is often compared to the circus because people will find something they enjoy. It's like a buffet. As I just mentioned, there's something for everyone.

A Live WWE Event Schedule in Massachusetts is Canceled

Unfortunately, if you have tickets to the WWE NXT show at Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, scheduled for June 9, you will not be seeing that show as the company has canceled the event due to unforeseen circumstances. WWE NXT has issued refunds to ticket holders via the original payment method, and those refunds should take 14-21 days to take effect.

Strangely, WWE NXT has canceled this event, as they don't cancel events too often. Sure, there may be times when the matches on the card change a little because a performer is sick or injured, etc., but typically the company can forge ahead with the show.

Will the Massachusetts Event be Rescheduled?

It's also strange that there really isn't any clear reason as to why the event has been pulled, and there's no word regarding whether the event will be made up at the Lowell Auditorium on a different date or at a different Massachusetts location. Maybe the recent cuts to the company's roster have something to do with it. Whatever the reason, everything seems up in the air and unclear at this point. The only clear thing is that this event has been canceled, and those who already purchased tickets will receive a refund.

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