Western Massachusetts Based Brand Closing 20 Stores, Hundreds of Layoffs

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

The state of Massachusetts has 48 Walmart locations, 49 Target locations, and 45 Home Depot stores just to name a few. But there are also companies that were born and bread in the Bay State who have broken into the national retail seen. One of the most popular brands to hail from Massachusetts just announced some major changes.

Popular Massachusetts Founded Candle Company Closing Stores, Announcing Layoffs

The parent company of western Massachusetts born company Yankee Candle has announced more downsizing. According to a release from Newell Brands, they have plans to eliminate more than 900 jobs alongside the closure of more than 20 retail stores, part of their new “global productivity plan” with a focus on boosting efficiency to align "the brand’s footprint with modern consumer shopping behaviors.”

The closures are slated to begin in January of the new year, but reports state that the candle company's Flagship store in Deerfield will not be effected by the changes, however there is no official word on other Massachusetts locations. Yankee Candle operates 19 stores in Massachusetts and just under 250 stores nationwide.