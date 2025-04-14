Yellow-Capped Coca-Cola In Mass. Flying Off Shelves

If you're a fan of soda, Coke in particular, you'll likely see two liter bottles of Coca-Cola with yellow caps instead of the regular red caps or black.

The reason why yellow-capped Coca-Cola is Back in Massachusetts

Does the yellow cap represent different ingredients? The label isn't any different, so what's going on here?

The label might not be any different, but one ingredient is different in the formula and that's high fructose corn syrup.

We are in the season of Passover and Jewish dietary laws prohibit consumption of leavened foods like corn and other legumes. Since regular Coca-Cola is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, this is no good for Jewish people who like to drink Coke. -people.com

Yellow capped soda indicates that the soda is either sweetened with real cane sugar or sucralose, which is kosher.

You might not see the Coca Cola bottles with yellow caps in all Massachusetts retailers, but you'll likely find them in stores in Kosher sections in areas in the state with a higher Jewish population. Stop and Shop, Market Basket, Whole Foods, and more are all grocers in Massachusetts that have kosher Coke.

The yellow capped coke bottles are available in regular and diet options and are available for a limited time.

