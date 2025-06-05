WOW: 7 Most Wanted Fugitives By Massachusetts State Police (Photos)
Massachusetts is one of many states that has fugitives on the loose. It can be quite challenging for law enforcement to track down these individuals as they're on the run, moving around regularly, or are well hidden.
Massachusetts State Police are on the Hunt and Need Your Help
The incidents below have occurred throughout Massachusetts and have ties to areas in the Bay State like Brockton, Yarmouth, Worcester, and more. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. Make sure you take extreme caution if you're anywhere near these wanted individuals. The authorities need your help. If you spot any of these individuals, do not approach them as they are wanted for heinous crimes and are quite dangerous.
What Should I Do If I Come Across Any of These Individuals?
What you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. You never know when or if any of these men could pop up in your area, so it's a good idea to keep your eyes open.
Massachusetts State Police Have Worked Tirelessly Over The Years to Keep Citizens Safe By Capturing Fugitives
It's worth noting that the authorities in Massachusetts have done a great job over the years of capturing fugitives who are somehow related to the Bay State. The police department's efforts don't go unnoticed and are much appreciated. The fact that there aren't more on this list is a testament to the efforts the Massachusetts State Police and partnering law enforcement agencies have put in over the years. Here are the seven fugitives that still need to be captured.
Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: mass.gov
LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff