Shockingly The Dirtiest Hotel Chain In America With Over 250 Locations In MA, NY, CT

Whenever I book a hotel room for any occasion, I always double-check the reviews. You never know what experiences other guests might have had at a particular hotel. Some reviews are honest, while others may seem unreasonable, as some reviewers can be quite particular about their hotel experiences.

Let me tell you, nothing is better than packing your things and escaping with your loved ones from time to time. However, always remember these important considerations before booking your next getaway.

When I go on vacation, I prefer staying in places that are free of bedbugs. Before getting into a hotel bed, I always check underneath the sheets. It's also a good idea to wipe down surfaces like desks, light switches, and nightstands.

Hotels are typically my preference during the winter, especially when camping is not an option. However, many families still prefer hotels, even in the summertime, especially for those who aren't fond of the outdoors and prefer the comfort of sleeping indoors; this makes sense. Because of this, cleanliness is even more crucial in a hotel than when camping outdoors in a camper or tent.

Many people struggle to feel comfortable in unfamiliar places. Personally, I usually don’t have this problem, except for one particular place I stayed a while ago. There, I experienced loud music blasting throughout the night, bright lights shining through the window, and the heating barely functioning.

If you struggle to adjust to new places, this may not be the right fit for you.

What is the dirtiest hotel chain in the USA?

According to The Travel, one hotel chain has over 250 locations across Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut combined.

The list showed that Hampton Hotels was ranked as the #1 dirtiest hotel chain in the United States. I was honestly shocked by this because it's usually my preferred hotel chain, especially considering the value for the affordable price. I particularly enjoy their free hot breakfast!

I think it depends on the location you choose and whether the facilities are modern.

According to TripAdvisor, Hampton Hotels generally have a rating of 3 to 4 stars, although this can vary from city to city. You can check out the full list of the dirtiest hotels here.

