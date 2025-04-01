16 Towns In Massachusetts Were Voted Best In The Country

Massachusetts is full of quaint and rather historic towns, some of which they call the Bay State’s “best-kept secrets,” according to PureWow. It's no surprise that some of these towns are considered the "most underrated."

Take the town of Adams for example where I grew up, the town is full of “awe-inspiring” beauty, especially with Mount Greylock, being the highest peak in Massachusetts, the Cheshire Reservoir, and the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail that runs through the town.

Read More: This Restaurant In Massachusetts Was Voted The Steakhouse In The State

That being said, let's dive into The 16 Most Beautiful Towns and Underrated Towns In Massachusetts:

The 16 Most Beautiful and Underrated Towns In Massachusetts

Speaking of the Berkshires, this town didn't make the list but you'll find another town aka a city that's also considered to be underrated according to other sources. North Adams, which is where I'm currently living has it's own charm for being underrated.

For example, it's “vibrant and energetic community” in the Berkshires (which I can definitely vouch for), along with the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) and Natural Bridge State Park. Which by the way is considered #1 in the USA which you can check out here.

If you get hungry while visiting North Adams, there's many great local food options including Freight Yard Pub, Craft Food Barn, Trail House Kitchen, Grazie, Tres Ninos, Jack's Hot Dog Stand, and so much more!

For entertainment during the summer months, you have free The annual North Adams Windsor Lake summer concert series, and of course the very popular community concert series Party In The Park at Noel Field every Thursday night July and August from 6-8 p.m.

