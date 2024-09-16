This has been an ongoing issue for a long time now. Especially if you're a frequent credit/debit card shopper. And let's face, nobody likes their money stolen from their bank account.

Knock on wood, I haven't had this issue when shopping locally. Online shopping on the other hand I have had fraud on my account where I had to lock my card and get a new one from my local bank. Before we get to what store these skimmers were found at, let's talk credit card skimmers in general first.

What is Credit Card Skimming?

Credit card skimmers are found on legit card readers but a lot of times go unnoticed until someone falls victim of fraud. Then what happens is a masquerade that looks like a ligament keypad is planted over the real keypad so a thief can collect data from that cardholder and steal their bank information including their money.

The best way to detect a skimmer is wiggle the device first before you insert your card to make a purchase.

What stores were affected by credit cards skimmers?

Iberkshires.com reports that a credit card "skimmer" was found at the Pittsfield Cumberland Farms located on Dalton Avenue recently and police are urging customers who used their credit cards at the store over the last 10 days to contact their provider immediately.

This came a day after a similar device was found at the Cumberland Farms located on Main Street in Great Barrington as an employee found it attached to the Pittsfield location's card machine and called the police.

"This device was found placed at Register 1 inside the store, and with information gathered so far it appears it had been placed there on September 4th in the morning hours. If you used your credit/debit at the store from September 4th until today, we would advise you to immediately contact your card provider to have a new card issued. We would also advise those folks to check their transactions to see if any suspicious charges are found." - Pittsfield Police Department Facebook Page

