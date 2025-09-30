Although it is currently fall, the seasons will eventually change, and winter will arrive.

The good news is that this winter might be warmer than usual.

Get our free mobile app

The Winter Weather Forecast for This Season

For the winter season of 2025-2026, the NOAA forecast predicts that much of the United States will experience warmer temperatures. From November to January, most of the country is expected to have above-normal temperatures, with the exception of the northernmost regions.

Overall, precipitation levels during this period are expected to be normal. However, the southern half of the country and certain areas in the Midwest may experience drier conditions. From December to February, most regions will have an equal chance of experiencing either a warmer or colder winter; however, the southern half is likely to be warmer. The precipitation forecast is consistent with that for the November to January period.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Winter Weather Forecast for The Bay State

From December to February, Massachusetts is likely to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures. This trend suggests residents may enjoy a reprieve from typical New England winters.

Along with the expectation of milder temperatures, there is also a balanced chance of experiencing either above-average or below-average precipitation levels. This means that while some areas may experience increased snowfall or rainfall, others may remain relatively dry. Overall, the upcoming winter is predicted to present a mix of weather conditions, featuring a potential warming trend alongside uncertainty about the amount of precipitation the state will experience.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff