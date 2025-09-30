Is Massachusetts In For A Mild Winter This Year?
Although it is currently fall, the seasons will eventually change, and winter will arrive.
The good news is that this winter might be warmer than usual.
The Winter Weather Forecast for This Season
For the winter season of 2025-2026, the NOAA forecast predicts that much of the United States will experience warmer temperatures. From November to January, most of the country is expected to have above-normal temperatures, with the exception of the northernmost regions.
Overall, precipitation levels during this period are expected to be normal. However, the southern half of the country and certain areas in the Midwest may experience drier conditions. From December to February, most regions will have an equal chance of experiencing either a warmer or colder winter; however, the southern half is likely to be warmer. The precipitation forecast is consistent with that for the November to January period.
The Winter Weather Forecast for The Bay State
From December to February, Massachusetts is likely to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures. This trend suggests residents may enjoy a reprieve from typical New England winters.
Along with the expectation of milder temperatures, there is also a balanced chance of experiencing either above-average or below-average precipitation levels. This means that while some areas may experience increased snowfall or rainfall, others may remain relatively dry. Overall, the upcoming winter is predicted to present a mix of weather conditions, featuring a potential warming trend alongside uncertainty about the amount of precipitation the state will experience.
