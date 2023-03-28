With Spring officially here and SUMMER just around the corner, it's not a bad idea to start planning a trip to "The Thrill Capital of New England" that we call Six Flags! When I think of Six Flags New England, I think of my favorite rollercoaster known as "The Thunderbolt" which happens to be the oldest rollercoaster in the park!

I remember the days before Covid, I would spend countless hours at the waterpark known as 'Hurricane Harbor' during those hot summer months to cool off in the sun. I'll never forget when I my friend made me go on "Shark Attack" which is a four-slide complex of high-speed ultra-twisty tube slides that literally sends you down at a high-rate of speed. Man did I scream like a girl! LOL. Overall it was fun, and I felt accomplished afterwards.

Here some of the upcoming events that we all can look forward to at Six Flags this 2023 Season:

1. Easter Bunny Meet & Greet, The Easter Bunny is hopping over to Six Flags New England on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at the Relaxation Station located in Looney Tunes Movie Town.

2. SCREAM BREAK, Stay late and experience this limited after-hours special event select days April 14-23 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (additional fee required). Experience Scream, Flashback, Tomahawk, Thunderbolt, Rock N Rodeo and Stampede Bumper Cars all while enjoying delicious food, delightful sweets and exclusive entertainment.

3. Spring Break, April 15-23, Get the max number of thrills during Spring Break 2023!

4. Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 1-4, Celebrate the biggest holiday of the summer at Six Flags July 4th Fest, presented by Coca-Cola.

5. Food & Brew Festival, July 21 - 30, An all-new event for 2023!

For more details on these upcoming events, click here.

What is your favorite ride at Six Flags? Let us know on our station app!

