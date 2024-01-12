5 MA Towns That Are Among The Best Places To Live In America

WalletHub just recently released "Best Cities To Live In America For 2023" according to the report, "more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 key indicators of livability, including affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety."

These 5 Massachusetts towns just happened to make the list of the Top 20 Best in America.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the list below:

#1

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lexington ranked at #2 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#2

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Milton ranked at #7 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#3

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Melrose ranked at #8 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#4

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Needham ranked at #14 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#5

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Arlington ranked at #20 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

Below is the list Top 20 Best Cities in America:

Carmel, Indiana Lexington, Massachusetts Brentwood, Tennessee Westfield, Indiana Fishers, Indiana Fair Lawn, New Jersey Milton, Massachusetts Melrose, Massachusetts Saratoga Springs, New York Brookfield, Wisconsin Bozeman, Montana Apex, North Carolina Redmond, Washington Needham, Massachusetts Kaysville, Utah Zionsville, Indiana Appleton, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Franklin, Tennessee Arlington, Massachusetts

I have to say this list looks pretty accurate to me considering the fact that these small cities do have some beauty to them. I mean no one said living in Boston was the best city in America right? Nothing against our state's capital of course.

Is there a small town or city that you think is best in America? Let us know through the station app.

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Massachusetts Towns for Deer Crashes The latest data showing where the most deer crashes occur in Massachusetts. Gallery Credit: Michael Rock

These 11 Massachusetts Towns Seem Fake...But Are They Really? Gallery Credit: Unsplash