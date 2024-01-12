5 MA Towns That Are Among The Best Places To Live In America

WalletHub just recently released "Best Cities To Live In America For 2023" according to the report, "more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 key indicators of livability, including affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety."

These 5 Massachusetts towns just happened to make the list of the Top 20 Best in America.

Here's the list below:

 #1

Lexington ranked at #2 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#2

Milton ranked at #7 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#3

Melrose ranked at #8 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#4

Needham ranked at #14 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

#5

Arlington ranked at #20 for best small city in the USA for 2023 according to WalletHub.

Below is the list Top 20 Best Cities in America:

  1. Carmel, Indiana
  2. Lexington, Massachusetts
  3. Brentwood, Tennessee
  4. Westfield, Indiana
  5. Fishers, Indiana
  6. Fair Lawn, New Jersey
  7. Milton, Massachusetts
  8. Melrose, Massachusetts
  9. Saratoga Springs, New York
  10. Brookfield, Wisconsin
  11. Bozeman, Montana
  12. Apex, North Carolina
  13. Redmond, Washington
  14. Needham, Massachusetts
  15. Kaysville, Utah
  16. Zionsville, Indiana
  17. Appleton, Wisconsin
  18. Portland, Maine
  19. Franklin, Tennessee
  20. Arlington, Massachusetts

I have to say this list looks pretty accurate to me considering the fact that these small cities do have some beauty to them. I mean no one said living in Boston was the best city in America right? Nothing against our state's capital of course.

Is there a small town or city that you think is best in America? Let us know through the station app. 

