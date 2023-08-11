Planning on moving to the Baystate? Here's what you need to know and accept while living here. After all, I do consider it my home state living here for the past 27 years. First thing to accept is the fact that we drive like we stole our vehicles everyday (just kidding).

What are the actual 5 things to accept if you move to Massachusetts?

1. Sports is huge! Especially if you love sports like I do. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another state more obsessed with sports than the Bay State. We're talking from ice hockey and basketball to football and baseball, Massachusetts is home to some of the most popular and championship-winning teams in the country. Well-known pro sports teams include the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and the New England Revolution.

2. The summers are amazing! Don't get wrong, winters can be brutal. Massachusetts residents never usually tell you that those beautiful summers more than make up for the snowy winters.

3. Are you a seafood fan? We have it! You'll definitely find plenty of local delicacies to satisfy those cravings. Particularly shellfish, the buttery, hot lobster rolls to the creamy, thick clam chowder (my favorite), so there's no shortage oft comfort food in the Baystate. Massachusetts oysters also tend to pop up in restaurants all over the country. Wellfleet, Duxbury, Barnstable, Katama Bay, Buzzard’s Bay and East Dennis are among the few places in the Baystate where some of the world’s best oysters are harvested. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts is home to the oldest seafood restaurant in the country which is you can check out by clicking here!

4. Massachusetts is full of history! We're talking from the Salem witch trials to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has one of the most interesting and storied pasts of any state. the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was the location of the Mayflower’s landing, the Boston Massacre and the first Thanksgiving since the state was home to one of the 13 original colonies in the United States.

5. Small towns are absolutely beautiful! There's more to Massachusetts than just the city of Boston. Everything from vibrant Main Streets to mom-and-pop stores, you'll find Massachusetts being the right place for you! Several small towns with big personalities include Edgartown, Newburyport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Provincetown, Mattapoisett, Lexington, Salem, Marblehead and Rockport. Many great Berkshire towns to choose from include Williamstown, Adams (pictured above) Cheshire, Lanesborough, Lenox, Stockbridge, Lee, and Great Barrington just to name a few.

