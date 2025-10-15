People are constantly looking for a quick meal while on the go. While there are many fast food chains available, nothing compares to a fresh, hot dog cooked on a roller at a local gas station. Fortunately, there is a gas station chain in your area that is similar to those found in the Berkshires.

7-Eleven is famous for its Big Gulp and is one of the first convenience stores to offer coffee on the go. They are also well-known for the Big Bite, a hot dog introduced in 1988 that has become one of America's favorites.

Hot dog toppings can include onions, relish, and jalapeño peppers. It is estimated that 7-Eleven sells over 100 million Big Bite hot dogs daily at its stores, including those in Massachusetts. While regular hot dogs were introduced in the 1970s, the Big Bite has become the most popular item sold at 7-Eleven locations.

7-Eleven was established in 1927 in Dallas, Texas, and many locations in Massachusetts are open 24 hours a day. You can find a complete list of locations here, whether you’re looking for a Big Bite or a Big Gulp.

Interesting fact: Berkshire County has only one 7-Eleven location in Adams, which remains open except during power outages. How many are in your area? Let us know! I know Cape Cod has several 7-Elevens.

