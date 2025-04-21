7 Meats That Are Illegal To BBQ In Massachusetts Or Pay The Price

In Massachusetts, is it called a barbecue or a cookout? Regardless, it’s always a pleasant outdoor gathering when the weather warms up, especially with Memorial Day weekend approaching in about a month. No offense to my vegan friends, but I believe meat is the best food for outdoor picnics.

Whether you're grilling hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks, or ribs, you're sure to satisfy the whole family's appetite at your next outdoor gathering. However, keep in mind that grilling any of the meats listed below will not satisfy anyone, as they are not only illegal but also not very appetizing.

Chowhound has compiled a list of meats that were once consumed but are now considered illegal in the U.S. If you don’t follow these regulations, you risk getting in trouble with the authorities or, worse, having your family remember your cookout as the worst one ever. Let’s take a look at the seven types of meat that are prohibited for barbecuing in Massachusetts:

In countries like France, Russia, Japan, and Italy, horse meat is available in butcher shops and restaurants. It can also be found in Quebec, Canada, and some parts of Toronto. For your next outdoor picnic in the United States, your best bet is to stick with the basic BBQ grill items discussed earlier.

Your neighbors and family will thank you later. Do you want to be remembered as the person who decided to BBQ a horse at an outdoor picnic? I know I wouldn't want to be.

