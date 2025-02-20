A Beloved Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Now Has New Owners

It was just little over a year ago we learned that this historic ice cream shop was for sale. Many Massachusetts residents raised concerns on what the future would hold considering the that this place is always jam packed every summer.

Rainbow Shack in Adams, Massachusetts has been serving customers since 1996 and has been home to the hurricane, slush floats, and most importantly their signature mocha sundae. Customers it has served range from people just wanting to cool off in the hot summer, to many local sports teams celebrating their wins.

We are happy to hear that tradition of sports team celebrations and people just wanting to cool off will continue at the 85 Summer Street location for summer of 2025 along with its new owners. According to The Berkshire Eagle, Emily Moulton, along her fiancée, Kyle Danforth, and her father, Mark P. Moulton, recently acquired Rainbow Shack which had been listed for over a year for $215,000 by Colleen Zajac of Monarch Realty.

Emily Moulton, who is as one of the three managers for Danmark LLC, took to the Rainbow Shack’s Facebook page with the exciting news. Mark Moulton and Danforth are the other two managers that are listed for Danmark LLC.

“We recently changed ownership, and we are really excited for what is to come! We know how important The Rainbow Shack is to our community and the importance of a good hurricane or slush float. Our goal is to create a new and welcoming environment, while keeping what makes The Rainbow Shack, The Rainbow Shack,” - Emily Moulton

As of right now, April is the seasonal opening month which is the same as it has been for many years.

