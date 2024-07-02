A Connecticut Based Store Chain To Close All Locations

Not too long ago, I was actually in this specific store in the Holyoke Mall and wondered why they were having big sales. I thought it was just an inventory blowout sale but it turns out, it was a going out of business sale.

According to News8, Bob's Stores which is based out of Middletown, Connecticut announced that the company will close all locations and liquidate all remaining inventory due to chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“Going out of business” sales will consist of discounts from 30 to 70% off and gift cards and merchandise credits will also be honored before the stores close for good.

“Despite making swift and aggressive changes to the company’s structure and operations, Bob’s Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations. - Hilco Merchant Resources

Here's a list of the stores that will close in Connecticut:

Ansonia: 409 Main St

Hamden: 2300 Dixwell Ave

Manchester: 179 Pavilions Dr

Middletown: 416 East Main St

Milford: 195 Cherry St

Newington: 172 Kitts Lane

Simsbury: 504 Bushy Hill Rd

Southington: 835 Queen St

Waterbury: 910 Wolcott

Waterford: 167 Parkway N

All other store locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island will close as well.

President of Bob’s Stores Dave Barton thanked everyone for their support over the years.

“We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob’s Stores. Bob’s has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives." - Dave Barton

Liquidation sales start just after Friday, July 5, 2024.

