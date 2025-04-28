A major safety warning has been issued for hikers in Massachusetts this year.

Spring has arrived in Massachusetts, as flowers and weeds are beginning to grow for the 2025 season.

Many people are storing their winter boots and putting on their hiking boots. If you're among them, Massachusetts has a few reminders to share with you.

Massachusetts offers numerous great places to hike. From the Appalachian Trail on Mount Greylock to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, plus the coastlines, there is something for every age group and ability level.

Regardless of where you and your family hike this spring and summer, keep a few safety tips in mind for a successful journey.

When planning a hike, it’s important to inform someone about your intended destination. If you are near private property, it’s best to obtain permission before proceeding. Remember, if you are not on clearly marked public land, you may be trespassing unless you have explicit permission to be there.

It's also a good idea to be aware of any burn bans that may be in effect, given the exceptionally dry weather conditions. Campfires are the most common cause of wildfires.

Hiking Safety Tips Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

