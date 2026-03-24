New AAA Study Finds Headlight Glare Is Becoming More Problematic In Massachusetts

When it comes to driving at night, I have aftermarket LED headlights to improve visibility. However, I didn't just install them randomly; I took the time to align them properly so I wouldn't blind other drivers.

However, according to a new study, some new car manufacturers are equipping their vehicles with headlights that produce excessive glare on the road.

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New Study Shows An Increase In Headlight Glare In Massachusetts

A recent AAA survey indicates that 60% of drivers experience headlight glare after nightfall.

The survey indicates that 92% of individuals experiencing glare identify oncoming headlights as the primary cause. Additionally, roughly one-third of drivers have reported issues with glare reflected in their mirrors. Nearly 75% of those affected noted that the problem has worsened over the last ten years.

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Factors That Contribute To Headlight Glare

According to AAA Northeast, factors such as advancements in headlight technology and increased vehicle height contribute to driver frustration. Mark Schieldrop, a senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast, also noted a disconnect between technological advancements and government regulation in the industry.

“Several factors, including new headlight technologies and taller vehicle design, are contributing to growing driver frustration with headlight glare. The reality is that vehicle lighting technology has evolved faster than regulations. And while adaptive driving beam headlights — which automatically dim the high-beam when another vehicle approaches — are now permitted in the U.S., they are not yet available in mainstream vehicles.” - Mark Schieldrop

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How Drivers Perceive Glare

The survey revealed that personal characteristics and vehicle type can affect how drivers perceive glare. For instance, 70% of drivers who wear prescription glasses reported experiencing glare, compared to 56% of those without glasses. Additionally, female drivers reported experiencing glare more frequently, with 70% reporting it compared with 57% of male drivers.

Vehicle design played a role in the findings. Drivers of pickup trucks reported glare less frequently, at a rate of 41%, compared to 66% of drivers of other vehicles. The survey also revealed that only 9% of nighttime drivers have aftermarket LED headlights installed. Additionally, the data showed that neither driver age nor height had a significant effect on the likelihood of experiencing glare issues.

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How New Car Manufacturers Can Improve on Technology to Reduce Glare

Research from AAA suggests that adaptive driving beam technology could improve visibility at night. Previous studies indicated that European vehicles fitted with these systems could increase road illumination by as much as 86% compared to U.S. low-beam headlights. While U.S. regulations now permit these systems, they have yet to become commonly available in mainstream markets.

To reduce glare, AAA advises drivers to keep their headlights clean, ensure they are fully functional, and use the original manufacturer’s design. Drivers should also avoid staring directly at oncoming headlights to stay visible on the road. Having a professional inspection at an auto repair shop can help determine whether the headlights need realignment, as improper alignment can reduce visibility for the driver and other drivers.

Does Toothpaste Really Clean Your Vehicle's Foggy Headlights? [Life Hack Test] According to Carhop.com , cloudy headlights are a relatively modern issue. Originally, car manufacturers used glass domes for the front of their headlights until sometime in the 1980s when they switched to "polycarbonate or plastic" I assume because it was cheaper. Unlike glass, plastic is more susceptible to oxidation which is caused by the UV light created naturally by the sun. Dust, debris, and road grime also contribute to clouding up your lights.

They also say toothpaste can be used to clear that cloudiness thanks to the same mild abrasives that also remove plaque and other gunk from your mouth. As someone who has to see it or try it before I believe it, I decided to give it a shot by following their steps and seeing for myself if they were right. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan