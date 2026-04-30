These Are The Most Secluded Areas In Massachusetts For 2026

I enjoy exploring abandoned places, especially those that have been deserted for decades. Because Massachusetts was among the first areas settled in the United States, it’s not surprising that uninhabited towns can be found throughout the Bay State. Although these towns have been abandoned for many years, there is still a rich history waiting to be uncovered on your next hike.

Before we explore the list of ghost towns, take a moment to imagine what these places were like at their peak. Some of these locations were once thriving communities, often called villages. Now, without further ado, let’s uncover three hidden ghost towns in Massachusetts.

3 Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts Hidden Ghost Towns to explore when planning your next hiking trip. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

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The lighthouse in Provincetown's harbor is known as Monomoy Point Light. It was built in 1849 from cast iron, replacing an older wooden tower and a brick lantern room that had stood atop the keeper's house. Unfortunately, the lighthouse was decommissioned in 1923, though the reasons remain unclear.

This historic landmark was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on November 1, 1979.

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Among Massachusetts's hidden ghost towns, my favorite is the former Whitewash Village, located in one of my favorite summer vacation spots: Provincetown. I plan to add it to my bucket list of places to explore. Does anyone have a boat I can borrow?

These 11 Massachusetts Towns Seem Fake...But Are They Really? Gallery Credit: Unsplash