Here’s Why Goodwill Has Certain Restrictions On Donations In Massachusetts

Have you ever entered a Goodwill store and wondered why their selection of items is so limited? There's a reason behind it.

Although donations to Goodwill are appreciated, some items cannot be accepted due to various reasons.

Details on Items Goodwill Accepts

Goodwill stores regularly surpass expectations by accepting generous donations from the community. Furthermore, making a donation to Goodwill could make you eligible for a tax deduction.

Goodwill of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont accepts donations of clean, gently used clothing and household items. The organization depends on selling these items to support its programs and services. As per IRS regulations, donors are responsible for estimating the "fair market" value of their donations. This can be done by referencing purchase receipts or estimating based on similar items sold online.

Details on Items Goodwill Does Not Accept

Goodwill employees are prohibited from accepting specific items because of health, safety, environmental, and federal regulations.

Items may be declined if they are dirty or in poor condition. Staff are available to help donors unload their vehicles but may refuse assistance if it could cause property damage or personal injury.

Their website provides a detailed and regularly updated list of "Items We Cannot Accept."

Here is a list of items that Goodwill Stores in Massachusetts cannot accept as donations:

