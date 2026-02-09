Whenever I drive down Howland Avenue in Adams, I can't help but notice a cluster of abandoned buildings. I can tell they haven't been used in a long time, considering the broken windows and collapsing roofs. Plus, there's a sign indicating the property is under 24-hour surveillance.

What Are These Clusters of Abandoned Buildings?

Developed in the late 1800s, the complex operated as a specialty paper manufacturer from the early 1900s until 2003 under various names, including Royal Blue Papers and Curtis Fine Papers. Curtis filed for bankruptcy in 2003, after which the equipment was removed. MJD Real Estate purchased the property at a bankruptcy sale in June 2009 for $15,000. The building was occupied by industrial tenants using solvents, and despite MJD's efforts to secure it, trespassing and vandalism were common, according to Weston & Sampson.

From 2009 to 2018, a trucking company used the building as a warehouse. The town assumed ownership through a tax foreclosure, a process confirmed by the Massachusetts Land Court in June 2023.

Contamination History

The property has a history of contamination, including a 1995 release of 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel, which was later remediated. In 2007, DEP responded again due to “potential threat of release of unknown chemicals” and discovered “large quantities of hazardous materials and waste … in poor storage conditions,” according to Weston & Sampson’s analysis. An April 22, 2009, follow-up inspection reported similar conditions.

Preserve it or tear it down?

The entire cluster comprises five buildings, and plans call for demolishing four of the five largest. However, not everyone in town agrees with these plans, according to The Berkshire Eagle. Public comments submitted to the town include residents advocating for preserving three of the buildings, citing their unique features, historic significance, and potential for reuse.

Caroline Scully prepared personal comments and submitted remarks on behalf of “Friends of the Curtis paper mill and Mill building admirers.” She stated that “In truth, tearing down large buildings often causes more environmental damage than preserving them. Like the demolition of Penn Station in New York City in 1963, might we regret destroying our history?”

Town's Development Plans

The town is applying for a $4 million EPA grant to clean up the 11.8-acre site at 115 Howland Ave. and redevelop it for commercial use. This project aims to create jobs, lower public health risks, and boost tax revenue. The EPA is likely to announce the grant winners in June, with funding disbursed in October.

In 2024, GB Explores recorded several YouTube videos highlighting the interiors of these historic buildings. Please note that the Town and its police department closely oversee these properties, so trespassing on private land is discouraged.

Warning: These videos may contain profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

