As we know, times are tough right now, and it's hard for any family to do anything fun without breaking the bank. That's why a local resident is organizing an event to give back to the community, and you are invited to attend. The best part is that it's absolutely free!

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Adams Resident Teams With Adams Police Department To Host A Block Party

According to Officer Nick of the Adams Police Department, who posted a video on the department's Facebook page, a well-known local Adams resident, Chris Bonnivier, reached out to APD and said he simply wanted to throw a block party.

If you remember a few years ago, Chris Bonnivier went up against Food Network's Bobby Flay (an award-winning chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and media personality), where two talented chefs went head-to-head for a chance to beat Bobby Flay.

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What To Expect At The Block Party And When

Officers of the Adams Police Party will be on scene running the grills and serving delicious ribs, chicken, and corn on the cob. Children will have the opportunity to take home a select number of bicycles. Whiskey City's Randy Cormier will provide live music. Plus, a special visit from Officer Strizzi and the K9 Bear.

The Block Party is on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Spring Street in Adams. The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend! Once again, special thanks to Chris for graciously taking care of the entire event.

20 SouthCoast Massachusetts and Rhode Island Dishes That Deserve to Be Featured on the Food Network Take a dive into the freshest seafood dishes, Italian specialties, Portuguese favorites and much more for these signature SouthCoast dishes that are so good, they deserve to be featured on the Food Network. Gallery Credit: Gazelle