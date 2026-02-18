Recently, many aging bridges have been identified across Berkshire County. The Center Street Bridge in Adams can now be included in this list. Although it isn't considered unsafe, semi-truck drivers will need to take alternative routes due to the new weight restrictions.

Center Street Bridge Weight Restrictions

The Berkshire Eagle reports that MassDOT rates its overall condition at 6, considered satisfactory. Its substructure, superstructure, and deck each score a 5 (fair). The rating scale ranges from 0 to 9, with 0 indicating failure and 9 indicating excellent condition. Although there are no significant changes, the posted limits are as follows: two- to three-axle vehicles limited to 19 tons; four- to five-axle vehicles limited to 21 tons; six- or more-axle vehicles limited to 22 tons; and tractor-trailers limited to 33 tons.

These restrictions also limit single-vehicle emergency vehicles to 16 tons. Tandem axles are restricted to 25 tons. Essentially, fire engines are limited to 32 tons, and the ladder truck to 35 tons, as Mark T. Devylder of MassDOT explained.

Northbound Trucker Detour

At the Center Street traffic light, northbound drivers will continue straight onto Myrtle Street, which eventually becomes Pleasant Street and later Depot Street. They will then turn left onto Hoosac Street, heading toward Columbia Street just north of McKinley Square. Trucks on Route 116 will follow this same route, turning right onto Myrtle Street at the light.

Southbound Trucker Detour'

Trucks coming from the north via Specialty Minerals will turn left or head east onto Lime Street along Route 8, known as Howland Avenue in that area. They will pass the railroad tracks, then turn right onto North Summer Street and head south. The trucks will proceed along Summer Street until reaching Center Street, completing their route.

Statements And Concerns

Acting Police Chief Timothy Sorrell remarked, "I'm not very supportive of routing large trucks into residential neighborhoods," but acknowledged, "there's not much we can do." He described the detours as "the lesser of two evils," emphasizing that the only alternative would be diverting trucks to Route 7.

The Center Street bridge, which Town Administrator Nicholas Caccamo called the "cozy little bridge," is owned by the state. However, the town is responsible for creating detour routes and posting signage.

Danielle Bowe, who lives on Lime Street east of the detour, walks her two children to daycare daily. She mentioned, "I think this road is dangerous already, and as you can see, many drivers go pretty fast here." She added, "There are a lot of kids in the neighborhood, so it's likely to get busier and even more risky."

How these alternative routes were chosen

Last week, the five-member Adams Traffic Commission met to decide the best routes to reduce congestion on the 89-year-old Center Street bridge, rebuilt in 1957. This steel bridge, 16.7 feet wide, crosses the Hoosic River and is bordered by concrete flood chutes. Caccamo mentioned that weight-restriction signs will be put up next week.

