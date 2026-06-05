Growing up in Adams, I've always had fond memories of hanging out at town hall on Friday nights with my dad during the summer, waiting for the sun to set and for the movie to start.

Back then, I remember having to get there early to get a good seat because the place used to be pretty packed on Friday movie nights. This was also a time when, if you missed a movie in theaters the year before, chances were it would be shown a year later, as long as it had a G or PG rating.

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Adams Street Fair Committee Presents: Free Movies Under the Stars 2026

While the days of watching movies at the town hall lawn are long gone, Free Movies Under the Stars lives on at the Adams Visitor Center lawn located on 3 Hoosac St. in Adams, thanks to the tremendous work of the Adams Street Fair Committee, which organizes many great events throughout the year for the town of Adams and the surrounding area. Their hard work doesn't go unnoticed, and the community appreciates everything they do.

That being said, if you're looking for something fun to do this summer with the whole family without breaking the bank, Free Movies Under the Stars is the place to be.

Free Movies Under the Stars 2026 List:

Friday, July 3: Zootopia, Rated PG

Friday, July 10: Finding Nemo Rated G

Friday, July 24: The Goonies Rated PG

Friday, July 31: The Santa Clause Rated PG (Christmas in July with a visit from Santa Claus)

Friday, August 7: ET: The Extra Terrestrial Rated PG

Friday, August 14: Hocus Pocus Rated PG (featuring a Trunk-'nTreat before showtime)

Friday, August 21: Encanto Rated PG

Friday, August 28: The Wizard of Oz Rated G (featuring a costume contest - prizes awarded for best child and adult)

In addition to showing movies, they also have a free concert series featuring local bands. The full list can be found here.

A food truck will be available every week for purchases. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating for movies that start at 7:30 pm, with the show starting at dusk.

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