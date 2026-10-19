As an Adams native, I've seen a lot of changes over the past 30 years. Everything, from the good to the bad; I'm not going to lie. Like everything else, everywhere has its ups and downs.

While I appreciate what the town has to offer, I've always wondered what would've happened if things were different in an alternate universe. I've been digging deeper into the town's history, looking at things that could've happened but never did.

The Greylock Glen welcomes visitors daily, including myself, who've visited many times since growing up here. But what if I told you the glen almost didn't become what it is today? Here's an example.

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Did You Know Adams, Massachusetts Almost Got A Casino?

Back in 1981, according to The Christian Science Monitor, there were discussions about a casino resort and hotel at The Greylock Glen in Adams, Massachusetts. While this, of course, never happened, just imagine how different the town of Adams would've been?

Everything from jobs to revenue being brought in and, of course, visitors from all over the place coming and going. Luckily, we still have a great number of tourists who visit every year.

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The Greylock Glen Today

Despite what the Glen could've been, it's still a beautiful site to visit today, including the recently built outdoor center. It sits at the base of Massachusetts' highest peak, Mount Greylock, and is surrounded by 50+ miles of hiking trails.

Imagine this: it's an alternate universe. What would you have loved to see at The Greylock Glen if it wasn't what it is today? Let us know on our station app.

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