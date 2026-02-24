A long-standing holiday display in Adams will be discussed at a meeting following a complaint filed with the Department of Inspectional Services/Code Enforcement Officer.

According to Adams Informed Uncensored, Dr. Martin K. Bush at 9 Park Street received a complaint on January 15, 2026, about unsafe conditions in a rental unit. An authorized inspection on January 7, 2026, was carried out and reportedly verified the complaint's accuracy.

How the Complaint Was Drafted

Dr. Martin K. Bush was hereby ordered to correct the following violations, as failure to comply within an appropriate time or subsequent violations may result in re-inspection fees, non-compliance fines, and legal action against him. Don't shoot the messenger, but below is exactly how the violations were written in the letter:

Holiday decorations with sound that generates a high that 10 decminals above normal surrounding noise at property line. Noise interfering with the normal operation or occupant' health of adjacent or abutting properties or atmosphere. Deduce the hours and volume of the decorations.

I'm no expert in writing, but what I just read doesn't really make sense to me. Let's try writing it like this:

Holiday decorations with sound that generates a sound level of 10 decibels above the normal surrounding noise at the property line. Noise interfering with the normal operation or the occupant's health of adjacent or abutting properties or the atmosphere. Deduce the hours and volume of the decorations.

That offers a little more understanding of how the complaint is meant to be presented.

When is the meeting scheduled, and who is permitted to attend?

Dr. Bush, along with the general public, is invited to a hearing on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, at 4:00 pm at Town Hall to respond to the complaint. This has caused many Adams residents to become furious about the situation, especially as they look forward to the annual holiday display on Park Street.

