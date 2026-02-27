The Public Hearing For Dr. Bush’s Holiday Light Display Complaint In Adams Has Been Canceled Due To ‘Clerical Error’

A long-standing holiday display in Adams was initially scheduled for discussion at a meeting on March 4, following a complaint filed with the Department of Inspectional Services/Code Enforcement Officer. However, that has all changed.

According to Adams Informed Uncensored, Dr. Martin K. Bush at 9 Park Street initially received a complaint on January 15, 2026, about unsafe conditions in a rental unit. An authorized inspection on January 7, 2026, was carried out and reportedly verified the complaint's accuracy.

How the Complaint Was Drafted

Dr. Martin K. Bush was hereby ordered to correct the following violations, as failure to comply within an appropriate time or subsequent violations may result in re-inspection fees, non-compliance fines, and legal action against him.

Holiday decorations with sound that generates a sound level of 10 decibels above the normal surrounding noise at the property line. Noise interfering with the normal operation or the occupant's health of adjacent or abutting properties or the atmosphere. Deduce the hours and volume of the decorations.

When was the meeting scheduled, and was it canceled?

Dr. Bush, along with the general public, was scheduled to attend a hearing on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, at 4:00 pm at Town Hall to address the complaint. However, the hearing was canceled due to a 'clerical error' in the violation notice, as reported by Adams Informed Uncensored. The Department of Inspections/Code Enforcement has apologized for the inconvenience and will share updates about any future steps.

