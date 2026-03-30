Award-winning photographer Gregory Crewdson will focus on Spring Street in Adams.

Last week, the Board of Selectmen authorized closing the street between Pleasant and Dean Streets from Wednesday to Saturday, April 1 to 4, so Crewdson's production team could prepare for his detailed and complex shots.

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview loading...

What time will the street be closed to no parking?

The street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and parking will be prohibited from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The production team will include approximately 35 individuals. Hover Productions initially requested two days in mid-month but rescheduled to the rain date in the first week of April, though the shoot might be postponed again. Acting Police Chief Timothy Sorrell reminded the board that Crewdson has used Adams as a setting for his urban surrealist art.

"With Spring Street, it was going to be seven o'clock in the morning and possibly eight o'clock at night, and they did that on Albert Street," - Sorrell

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview loading...

Barrett House Access Concerns

Jordan Lipinski, the Administrative Assistant, mentioned that Sarah Fontaine, the Director of the Council on Aging, was worried about the accessibility of Barrett House at the intersection of Pleasant and Spring streets. Thankfully, this is not a cause for concern.

The chief stated that "The Barrett House isn't going to be affected, except they won't be able to come down right through Spring Street," since parking lot access is on Pleasant Street. He also suggested that the production company go around and speak with businesses in person to let them know what's going on, so they can make arrangements.

Get our free mobile app

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview loading...

A Complete Shutdown Won't Be Necessary

The whole street won't be fully closed off during those days, except when the production does what they call the "long shot."

"When they do the long shot, they need us to shut down the entire section of Spring Street because they're going to be set up down at Gavin [Avenue], but they seem to imply that was going to be towards the end of the day." - Acting Police Chief Timothy Sorrell

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview loading...

How Residents Can Still Access Their Homes

Selectwoman Christine Hoyt requested that he discuss the schedule with Fontaine, while Chair John Duval inquired whether residents could reach their homes. Sorrell believed residents would have limited access but might experience delays during the filming. He also mentioned producers. "Work out something where they can park someplace else and get to their house, or whatever it is they have to do, because obviously, people need to get to and from their houses."

Board members recommended that the production company speak with local businesses and residents to ensure they are informed about what is happening. Once it's confirmed that the production will proceed, Sorrell mentioned he could do a reverse 911 to notify those signed up for alerts that the street has been closed. The department will also post updates on social media.

15 Breathtaking Views of Beautiful Beaches Throughout Massachusetts These beautiful images of Massachusetts beaches will motivate you to put your toes in the sand and soak in the rays. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media