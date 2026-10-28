Adams, Massachusetts Has Been Named The Best Place To Retire

Growing up in Adams, I’ve watched the town change over the years: local businesses have come and gone, and friends have moved away. Yet the land around town remains unchanged. It’s understandable, then, that many people return to Adams to retire.

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A Brief History of Adams

This area has a rich history and vibrant culture. Founded by Quakers in the 1700s, Adams is the birthplace of pioneering suffragist Susan B. Anthony. The town takes its name from Samuel Adams, a prominent leader of the American Revolution and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

A 1903 statue of President William McKinley stands at the northern end of Park Street. McKinley visited Adams several times to support the cotton industry. On the southern side, a statue of Susan B. Anthony looks out over the tidy Town Common. Near downtown, the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum displays her belongings, including furniture and writings.

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Why Adams Is the Best Choice for Retirees

Adams has just over 8,000 residents, about 25% of whom are 65 or older. According to islands.com, active retirees will find plenty of ways to stay engaged.

The town's picturesque natural environment and excellent position in the Hoosac River Valley, just a 15-minute drive to Vermont and New York, make it ideal for outdoor-loving retirees seeking adventure nearby and further afield. Besides outdoor activities, Adams' downtown offers museums, shops, and cultural events that contribute to its vibrant vibe.

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant