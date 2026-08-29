Growing up in Adams, I have witnessed many changes over the years, including the rise and fall of local businesses and friends moving away. However, the land surrounding the town remains the same. As a result, it's understandable that many people return to Adams to retire.

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A Concise History of Adams

This area boasts a rich history and vibrant culture. Adams, established by Quakers in the 1700s, is the birthplace of pioneering suffragist Susan B. Anthony. The town is named after Samuel Adams, a prominent leader in the American Revolution and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

A statue of President William McKinley from 1903, who visited Adams multiple times to support the cotton industry, is located at the northern end of Park Street. On the southern side, a statue of Susan B. Anthony gazes over Town Common, a tidy park. Close to downtown, the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum exhibits her belongings, such as furniture and writings.

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Reasons Why Adams Is the Top Choice for Retirees

Adams has a population of just over 8,000 residents, with approximately 25% aged 65 or older. According to islands.com, active retirees will discover many activities to remain engaged.

The town's picturesque natural environment and excellent position in the Hoosac River Valley, only a 15-minute drive to Vermont and New York, make it perfect for outdoor-loving retirees looking for adventure nearby and further afield. Besides outdoor activities, Adams' downtown offers museums, shops, and cultural events that contribute to its vibrant vibe.

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant