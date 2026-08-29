Small Town Adams Offers Rich History, Museums, And Community Life For Active Retirees
Growing up in Adams, I have witnessed many changes over the years, including the rise and fall of local businesses and friends moving away. However, the land surrounding the town remains the same. As a result, it's understandable that many people return to Adams to retire.
A Concise History of Adams
This area boasts a rich history and vibrant culture. Adams, established by Quakers in the 1700s, is the birthplace of pioneering suffragist Susan B. Anthony. The town is named after Samuel Adams, a prominent leader in the American Revolution and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
A statue of President William McKinley from 1903, who visited Adams multiple times to support the cotton industry, is located at the northern end of Park Street. On the southern side, a statue of Susan B. Anthony gazes over Town Common, a tidy park. Close to downtown, the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum exhibits her belongings, such as furniture and writings.
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Reasons Why Adams Is the Top Choice for Retirees
Adams has a population of just over 8,000 residents, with approximately 25% aged 65 or older. According to islands.com, active retirees will discover many activities to remain engaged.
The town's picturesque natural environment and excellent position in the Hoosac River Valley, only a 15-minute drive to Vermont and New York, make it perfect for outdoor-loving retirees looking for adventure nearby and further afield. Besides outdoor activities, Adams' downtown offers museums, shops, and cultural events that contribute to its vibrant vibe.
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