It's one of those things where you wouldn't think this would happen in a small town where you grew up, like Adams. But the saying goes, things can happen anywhere.

In this case, the former Adams police chief is accused of defrauding the town. And we're not talking chump change, either. How about over $19,000!

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How The Funds Were Improperly Used

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Kevin Scott Kelley is accused of misusing funds from a municipal traffic enforcement grant to collect $19,123 in overtime pay on days he was either absent or engaged in activities unrelated to the grant’s intended purpose, according to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

He appeared in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday for a pretrial hearing and pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. His trial is scheduled for March.

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When Kelly Was Relieved of His Duties: The Steps Adams Took for a Replacement Chief

In September 2025, the Adams Select Board placed Kelley on paid leave after department colleagues raised accusations of financial irregularities. The board formally charged him on April 7.

Timothy Sorrell has acted as chief since October, following his role as Lanesborough's former police chief.

Kelley was under a three-year contract beginning on January 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2026. His annual salary was $115,172. Prior to his role as chief in Adams, he had 25 years of law enforcement experience in South Carolina, where he currently lives.

His upcoming court date is set for September 22, and Kelley will not be required to attend.

Newly Created FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters List These are the eight people currently on the new FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list, established on June 4, 2026. Those who have been captured are included at the end of the list. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird