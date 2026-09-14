The event continued the former Hi-Jinx Night tradition in Adams for the past six years.

Everyone gathered to show support for the first responders who put their lives on the line every day to help others. The best part was that it had grown every year, with a variety of new events each time. This year was another great success!

The 6th Annual Adams Street Fair (PHOTOS) This is where everyone came together to show their support for the 1st responders who put their lives on the line every day to help others. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause/TSM

The Alert No.1 Company in Adams turned 150 this year, and we presented many awards.

Special thanks to many great food vendors at this year's fair:

Dough Boys Pizza

Adams Lions Club

Chill Zone Snow Cone Factory*

M & J's Taste of Home Food Trailer

M & J's Sweet Treats Trailer

Squeeze and Sip Lemonade *

Bezzle's BBQ

Chili Cheese Bag Ladies *

Baby Cakes (gourmet mini pancakes) *

Good Dogs Hot Dogs

Snack Shack Italian Ice

Berkshire Kettle Creations

And all the other vendors that attended!

Special thanks to all the Entertainers:

DJ Kane Entertainment Services, Illusionist David Garrity, TIW Wrestling, Rusted Chains, and McKay's Traveling Petting Zoo.

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Adams Alert Hose Company Firework Celebration

Once the Fair wrapped up, everyone turned their attention to Valley Street Field, where 1st responders set off fireworks as part of the 150th anniversary.

Other Special Thanks

Most importantly, a big shout-out to the Adams Street Fair Committee for all the hard work they do every year to make this event a huge success as we look forward to it again next year!