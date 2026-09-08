The 6th Annual Adams Street Fair Returns This Saturday On Hoosac Street: Here’s What To Expect
It's the event that has carried on the former Hi-Jinx Night tradition in Adams for the past five years. And it's back again on Saturday, September 12th, for the sixth time.
This is where everyone comes together to show their support for the 1st responders who put their lives on the line every day to help others. The best part is that it's been growing every year, with all sorts of new events each time. Here's what to expect this year.
Adams Street Fair to Benefit First Responders Returns Saturday
The Alert No.1 Company in Adams turns 150 years old this year, and to celebrate, you are invited to the 150th-anniversary parade, which starts at 11AM. It will kick off on Summer Street, move onto Center Street, then end on Park Street and continue onto Hoosac Street, where the fair begins.
The Adams Street Fair kicks off at 12 PM, with music from DJ Kane Entertainment Services and local vendors offering a variety of items, including food and more.
Here's the list of food vendors at this year's fair:
- Dough Boys Pizza
- Adams Lion's Club
- Chill Zone Snow Cone Factory*
- M & J's Taste of Home Food Trailer
- M & J's Sweet Treats Trailer
- Squeeze and Sip Lemonade *
- Bezzle's BBQ
- Chili Cheese Bag Ladies *
- Baby Cakes (gourmet mini pancakes) *
- Good Dogs Hot Dogs
- Snack Shack Italian Ice
- Berkshire Kettle Creations
Entertainment List:
Illusionist David Garrity, TIW Wrestling, and Rusted Chains for Live music and entertainment will be at the fair. Plus, new this year: McKay's Traveling Petting Zoo, where you'll find all kinds of animals in the children's area of the fair!
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Adams Alert Hose Company Firework Celebration
Once the Fair wraps up at 6 pm, take a 3-hour break, then turn your attention to Valley Street Field, where 1st responders set off fireworks at 9:00 pm as part of the 150th anniversary.
PROHIBITED ITEMS AT THE BIG E IN WEST SPRINGFIELD
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause/TSM, Unsplash