Many people in the Berkshires claim there's nothing to do here. However, in truth, there are plenty of activities if you explore the area. This is especially true for options that are affordable.

North Adams offers numerous affordable activities that often go unnoticed, and I admit I sometimes overlook them too. According to familydestinationguide.com, you can enjoy an entire day in the city without spending money. Let's look at some examples.

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Museum & Art

They refer to MASS MoCA as "the crown jewel," one of the country's largest contemporary art museums. Admission is free on the first Wednesday of each month.

They are comparable to museums in Boston, where even on days with an entry fee, the cost is lower than most other museums in the state. Meanwhile, the outdoor areas are open all year and do not require any admission.

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Read More: Residents Want Change For South Entrance Of North Adams Walmart

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Discovering Downtown

They discussed how strolling through downtown North Adams is an activity that costs nothing. The historic architecture narrates the city’s repeated reinventions, with charming brick buildings along Main Street and unique modern structures that can’t be duplicated.

Mount Greylock was also mentioned, but I see it more as an Adams location, even though you can reach it from North Adams. Still, hiking might not be a big factor, given that it's free if you're willing to spend a whole day walking.