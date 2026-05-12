Applebee’s Including The Pittsfield Location Brings Back “All You Can Eat” Deal

If I'm looking for an affordable date night and don't want to travel far for quality food, I usually turn to Applebee's in Pittsfield, especially when you can get two entrees and an appetizer for one low price. Now things have just gotten even better for the popular restaurant chain.

As fuel and grocery costs rise, many Americans might be celebrating because Applebee’s announced on Monday that it is reintroducing its popular “All You Can Eat” promotion. The restaurant chain stated that the offer, a favorite among customers, will be available starting Monday and will be offered for a limited time.

“One of the best values out there, you can’t beat this deal with three, delicious unlimited proteins served with endless fries for only $15.99,” - Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Chin

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What's Included in the "All You Can Eat" Deal?

According to WWLP, the exclusive dine-in promotion offers guests a limitless American-style feast featuring hearty options such as Boneless Wings, flavorful Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp. Each of these protein choices comes with an unlimited supply of crispy, golden fries to complement the main dishes.

The cost of unlimited eating at Applebee’s remains unchanged from the past two years and is just $1 more than the $14.99 deal offered in 2023.

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Applebee's Adds Two New Margarita Flavors for the Summer

Applebee’s also revealed that it will offer two new margarita flavors this summer, served in special collectible “Poolio” cups. A Sunny Sipper Margarita features Don Julio Reposado tequila, Malibu rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and lime. The Belly Floppin’ Melon Margarita includes Don Julio Reposado tequila, Smirnoff vodka, triple sec, and lime.

Read More: North Adams Man Charged With Murder Of Family Member

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Why Applebee's Brought Back The "All You Can Eat" Deal

Currently, some Americans are reconsidering their budgets as rising gas prices take a larger share of their income. According to AAA, the national average price was $4.52 on Monday, up from $3.14 a year earlier. Amid ongoing disruptions to oil supplies caused by the war in Iran, President Trump has expressed support for suspending the federal gas tax to help mitigate the increased costs.

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