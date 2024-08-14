Many people from Massachusetts are worried about what's going to happen to their favorite gym.

This one particular chain which surprisingly only has 2 locations in Massachusetts has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to USA TODAY, Blink Fitness that operates more than 100 locations nationwide including the 2 in Massachusetts is about undergo changes as the low-cost gym chain has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The gym plans to close 10% of its locations as part of its restructuring process according to a Blink Fitness spokesperson. They are known for affordability and offers memberships that only cost anywhere between $15 and $45 per month.

What's going to happen to the Massachusetts locations?

As of right now Blink Fitness that operates locations on Salem Street in Medford and on Dodge Street in Beverly, Massachusetts have no intentions of shutting down since these are considered franchise locations.

"Importantly, franchised locations are separate legal entities and are not part of the court-supervised process. We do not expect this process to impact our franchise partners. The chain is planning to close 10% of its locations across the country. The gyms that are closing are non-core to Blink’s footprint and predominantly located outside of the New York City metro area," - Blink Fitness Spokesperson

The company also stated that all of the members and staff at impacted locations have already been notified of the upcoming closures.

It is unknown for what the reasoning is for these closures but it's a proven fact like other things, the pandemic has caused businesses to take downturn.

