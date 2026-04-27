Now that everyone is getting out more, many are looking for fun activities the whole family can enjoy. I'm always on the lookout for cool activities here in Massachusetts, but they can be expensive. However, there are plenty of budget-friendly options to explore. If you're already planning your Memorial Day weekend getaway, rest assured the Bay State has something for everyone without straining your budget.

AAA has compiled a list of 20 activities to enjoy in Massachusetts for under $20. The list includes affordable eateries, flea markets, zoos, museums, and more. If I had to choose a budget-friendly activity, I would consider visiting either the zoo or a museum.

Many of the activities on the list are among the best.

Exciting Adventures Await: The Best Activities in Massachusetts!

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Discover the Berkshires

Living in the Berkshires is often overlooked, yet it is truly beautiful. Visiting the Berkshires offers a unique experience that can be enjoyed year-round. Exploring this region is free and offers a sense of adventure. Whether you are snowshoeing in winter, hiking in spring, swimming in summer, or admiring the vibrant foliage in fall, there is always something to enjoy in this western part of Massachusetts.

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Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

The Berkshires are home to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, a scenic 12-mile route converted from a former train line. The trail passes through the charming towns of Cheshire, Lanesborough, and Adams, making it an ideal destination for biking and hiking. Visitors can spot wildlife and take in picturesque views of the Hoosic River. The trail is also suitable for rollerblading and fishing, and leashed dogs are welcome.

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Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village is a historic farm, museum, and event venue located just outside Pittsfield in the town of Hancock, with admission under $20. Visitors can explore 20 historic buildings, beautiful gardens, and nature trails. The village also features a café and shopping. You can choose an informative guided tour or explore the area at your own pace.

Massachusetts offers a variety of affordable activities for everyone. You can view the full list of activities priced at $20 or less here.

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The 16 Most Beautiful and Underrated Towns In Massachusetts Here are The 16 Best Charming Small Towns In Massachusetts according to PureWow Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, PureWow