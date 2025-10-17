Exploring Massachusetts can be costly, but there are many budget-friendly activities available. If you’re planning a last-minute fall weekend getaway, rest assured that the Bay State has something for everyone that won’t strain your wallet.

AAA has put together a list of 20 activities to enjoy in Massachusetts, all for under $20. The list features options like affordable restaurants, flea markets, zoos, museums, and more. If I had to pick a budget-friendly activity, I would consider visiting either a zoo or a museum.

Many excellent activities on the list could be considered the best.

Exciting Adventures Await: The Best Activities to Experience in Massachusetts!

Explore the Berkshires

Living in the Berkshires is often overlooked, but it is truly a beautiful region. Visiting the Berkshires offers a unique experience that can be enjoyed year-round. Exploring this area is free and provides a wonderful sense of adventure. Whether you are snowshoeing in the winter, hiking in the spring, swimming in the summer, or admiring the vibrant foliage in the fall, there is always something to enjoy in this western part of Massachusetts.

Ashuwillticook Rail

The Berkshires are home to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, a scenic 12-mile route converted from a former train line. This trail weaves through the charming towns of Cheshire, Lanesborough, and Adams, making it an ideal spot for biking and hiking. Visitors can enjoy opportunities for wildlife spotting and take in the picturesque views of the Hoosic River. The trail is also suitable for rollerblading and fishing, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village is a historic farm, museum, and event venue located just outside Pittsfield in the town of Hancock, with admission priced at under $20. Visitors can explore 20 historic buildings, beautiful gardens, and nature trails. The village also features a café and various shopping opportunities. Guests can opt for an informative guided tour or explore the area at their own pace.

Massachusetts provides numerous affordable activities for everyone. You can view the complete list of activities that cost $20 or less here.

