The saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Earlier this year, we learned that News10 Meteorologist in Albany, New York Steve Caporizzo is retiring after over 35 years of forecasting the weather.

Moving over to sister station WWLP-22News in Springfield, Massachusetts, Rich Tettemer announced that he is retiring after being with the station for 37 years.

According to their website, Rich’s broadcasting career began back in January of 1984 where he was a videotape editor at WFLA in Tampa, Florida. He then went on to become a Weekend Sports Anchor for KODE-TV in Joplin, Missouri.

Rich then joined 22News on April 18, 1988, which happened to be Patriot’s Day with both the Boston Marathon and the Red Sox morning game, and which he handled the busy day smoothly. After 18 and a half years on the sports desk, he was then moved to anchor the morning newscast on October 16, 2006 which he served for another 18 and a half years.

Throughout his career at 22News, he was voted by the readers of the Springfield Advocate and the Valley Advocate as Best Sportscaster and even garnered 13 Associated Press awards from 1994 through 2006. He has also served as co-host of the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon since 1989.

Rich announced that his last broadcast day will be on Friday, June 6th and will be missed by all for his professionalism, dedication to delivering quality news, and his collegial personality over the past few decades. He has been a leader, mentor, and strong voice in the newsroom.

