This Is The Oldest Road In America That Runs Through Massachusetts

We all drive these roads every day here in Massachusetts, and we have to admit, we're always complaining about potholes or asking, 'Fix the streets,' or 'When are the roads going to be fixed?' Although this topic isn't directly about potholes, it's mainly about the aging roads.

What is the oldest road in the Bay State?

According to Onlyinyourstate.com, the feature is called The King's Highway, established by King Charles II in 1650 and gradually expanding southward from Boston until 1735. The road was a key route for mail delivery between New York City and Boston at the time, as horse-drawn carriages were the only means of transportation.

How long is the King's Highway?

The total mileage of The King's Highway is 1,300 miles. It begins in Boston and Cambridge and stretches to New Haven and Fairfield.

Where the King's Highway Starts from there

From there, you can take the highway to New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. You might be thinking, "This all sounds familiar." And no, it's not Interstate 95 either.



Where Else Does the King's Highway Connect to?

The King's Highway connects to the two longest U.S. Routes: Route 1 running north and south, and Route 20 going east and west. So, there you have it: the oldest highway is right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and you probably drive it every day without realizing it.

When you travel down the East Coast from Massachusetts, do you take Interstate 95 or the Old Historic Route 1? Let us know on our station app.

