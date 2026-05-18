An Air Quality Alert Has Been Issued For Parts Of Western Massachusetts

An Air Quality Alert remains active for Western Massachusetts until 11 p.m. Monday, especially affecting residents of Hampden and Hampshire counties.

The day is expected to be partly to mostly sunny and very warm, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and reaching around 90 in the Berkshires and nearby areas. Humidity is also anticipated to increase as the day progresses.

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How Is Air Quality Measured, And How Does It Affect You?

Air quality sensors are located throughout western Massachusetts, including at the Springfield Museums, to monitor pollution levels in the region. Poor air quality can pose health risks, even for generally healthy individuals.

It is especially unsafe for sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and those with asthma, lung, or heart conditions. People in these groups should reduce their outdoor activities during times of poor air quality.

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Weather Forecast Looking Ahead

Temperatures are expected to be quite high, and humidity will be elevated on Tuesday, with forecasts indicating the mercury will climb into the mid- to upper-90s Fahrenheit. The weather on Wednesday is also anticipated to be warm, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

These temperatures are notably higher than the typical high for this period, which averages around 74 degrees, highlighting an unusual and intense heat pattern for the season.

Read More: A Humorous Look At Snobbery In Massachusetts Towns

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 70s by the end of the week. The forecast for the upcoming weekend indicates it will be cooler, with the possibility of light showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

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