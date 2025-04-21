America’s Beautiful State Park In Massachusetts Opening In May

When you think of state parks, what comes to mind? Many people picture a mundane picnic area, but I can assure you that this place offers much more. My perspective changed during my first visit here as part of a summer program field trip.

Natural Bridge State Park is a 48-acre hidden gem located in North Adams, featuring the only naturally formed white marble bridge in North America.

This park was formerly the site of a commercial white marble quarry that operated from 1810 until 1947. To protect the unique geological features found here, it was designated as a state park in 1985.

A quick 0.3-mile hike will take you to the natural bridge that this park is named after. Stairs lead up to the bridge, offering an up-close view. However, please be aware of any existing restrictions that may obstruct your view.

Here's a brief history: Over 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater carved away at 550-million-year-old bedrock marble, creating this natural bridge, which is considered a wonder in both the natural and geological worlds. The bridge is over 15 feet thick and spans 30 feet across Hudson Brook, situated within a steep 60-foot gorge. It's truly impressive to see!

Visitors to the park can tour the abandoned marble quarry and see a unique man-made white marble dam. Like the natural bridge, this dam is the only one of its kind in North America. It is an ideal summer destination and the top choice for educational experiences in any summer program.

Natural Bridge State Park opens for the season in May.

Park information and hours can be found here.

