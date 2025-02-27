Anytime I book a hotel room for whatever the occasion is, I always doublecheck the reviews. Because you never know what other people's experience they might have had at a particular hotel.

Let me tell you, nothing is better than packing your things and escaping with your loved ones every now and then.

When I do go on vacation however, I like staying in places that are free of any bedbugs which I always check under the sheets before climbing into a hotel bed. It's also not a bad idea to wipe down any surfaces such desks, light switches, nightstands, etc.

Hotels are usually my go to in the wintertime when camping is out of the question. That's why cleanliness is more important in a hotel than it is when you're camping outdoors in the comfort of your own camper or tent.

A lot of people have a hard time getting comfortable in "strange places." Personally, I've never had that issue unless it's a place like this one I stayed in awhile back when all I heard was music blasting all night, lights shining in the window, and the heat barely working.

If you're one of those that has a hard time adjusting to other places, then this one is not the one you want.

What Is The Dirtiest Hotel Chain In The USA?

According to The Travel, this one hotel chain has little over 250 locations in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut combined.

The list indicated that Hampton Hotels was considered #1 dirtiest hotel chain in America. Which honestly shocked me because this is usually my go to hotel chain considering how much you get for an affordable price. Especially their free hot breakfast!

I guess it just depends on the location you book and if the premises are up to date or not.

According to Trip Advisor, Hampton Hotels have 3-4 star range rating on Trip Advisor, but I guess this can also range from city to city. Check out the full list of dirtiest hotels here.

